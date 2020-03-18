Thruway tolls and COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 has taken calls and received emails from travelers and toll collectors alike concerned about spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus through the hands of toll collectors.

Toll collectors take cash and make change for thousands of motorists traveling on the Thruway from suburban New York City to the Pennsylvania state line.

We reached out to the New York State Thruway Authority to find out what steps are being taken to protect the public and employees.

A Thurway spokesperson sent the following statement:

The health and safety of our employees remains our top priority. We already had a number of safety measures in place to protect our toll collection workforce and those measures have been enhanced during this public health crisis. We will continue to closely monitor the situation. The Thruway is a critical super highway which allows for the transportation of goods throughout the state and the entire northeast corridor. It will remain open during this time. Thruway spokesperson

NewsChannel 9 asked for specific steps the authority was taking and were told the above statement was all that could be provided at this time.

