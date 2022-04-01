FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– He was someone who always had big ideas, but Ron Falise’s wife Lisa said his biggest idea was purchasing Thunder Island Family Amusement Park.

“Our friend came to Ron one day and said you should buy a waterpark, Ron came home to me and said we should buy a waterpark, when I was done laughing I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ The rest is history,” Lisa Falise said.

After purchasing the property in 2018, Ron’s plans kept growing. Most recently he was working on expanding the waterpark into a stay and play destination, building a campground and RV park in the back of the property. Those plans came to a tragic end when Ron lost his life in August 2021 during a tractor accident on the property.

“Ron became the heartbeat of Thunder Island and this was his, this was his baby and his joy and he put everything and then a little bit more into Thunder Island.” Lisa Falise, co-owner of Thunder Island

The amusement park is now a constant reminder of unthinkable heartache for Lisa, one that led her to put the for sale sign up.

“I see him everywhere, his favorite bench is right down at the end, that’s his most favorite place in Thunder Island and I see him every minute that I’m here and I can’t, I can’t it’s too much,” Falise said.

Among all the waterslides and other attractions, this bench was Ron Falise’s favorite place at Thunder Island.

Instead, she’s choosing to reflect on the happy memories, like watching Ron race around the go-kart track or cannonball into the swimming pool.

“This was a giant playground for Ron literally, so I really hope his legacy is continued.” Lisa Falise, co-owner of Thunder Island

She’s hoping the next owner keeps the waterpark going and finds peace in knowing his spirit will always live on at Thunder Island.

The nearly 114-acre property is listed on the market for $2.75 Million. For more information click here.