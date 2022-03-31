CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office shared some details about a crash they are investigating that happened early this morning on Buckley Road in the Town of Clay.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reported that they responded to the 7300 block of Buckley Road, between Waxwood Circle and Rita Drive, around 12:52 a.m. for a serious crash.

The crash, according to the sheriff’s office, involved two cars: an Audi sedan and a Ford Explorer. The cars were speeding northbound when both drivers lost control and collided. The sheriff’s office said that both cars then left the road on the east shoulder, hit a culvert, and rolled over.

While the driver and two adult passengers of the Audi sedan only experienced minor injuries, the driver of the Ford Explorer was found unconscious with a head injury, the sheriff’s office reported. He is currently at Upstate University Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says that the driver of the Audi, 20-year-old Kalid Baraw, was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, and unlicensed operation. The driver of the Ford Explorer has not been identified, according to the sheriff’s office.