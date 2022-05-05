SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department performed a rescue of six people from an apartment fire Thursday morning at Parkside Commons Apartments on Westmoreland Avenue.

Syracuse Fire Deputy Chief James Farewell tells NewsChannel 9 that the fire started around 8:15 a.m.

It began on the third floor. Six people from the floor were taken down on ladders. One person was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Their injuries are unknown. Fire crews are still looking into the cause of the fire.

The third floor was heavily damaged.