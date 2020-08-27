Thursday morning thunderstorms cause spotty damage

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Scattered thunderstorms dropping southeastward through Central New York caused spotty damage. Most of the damage reported was downed trees.
You should be weather aware today, and stronger thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon, with a high likelihood of damaging thunderstorms south of Syracuse.
Here are some pictures of the damage in Central New York from Thursday morning’s storms.
