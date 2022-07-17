EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – High school players and fans gearing up for Friday night football games this upcoming season are going to have to get ready for Thursday games instead.

The Syracuse chapter of the New York State Certified Football Officials says 62 Central New York high school Friday night football games have been moved to Thursday. The reason? Not enough referees.

That’s why the organization is pushing to hire more officials, 40-50 to be exact.

Whether you’re a man or woman, an old referee who’s ready to get back in the game, or a rookie looking to try something new, board members say the commitment is well worth it.

Referees not only get exercise out on the field. This is a part-time position that comes with a paycheck.

For every game you officiate, referees make the following:

Modified: $81

Junior Varsity: $91

Varsity: $111

The pay does not include travel money. NYS Certified Football Officials in Syracuse can travel as far as Cortland and Homer, to Chittenango and areas of Oneida County.

If you’re interested in becoming a referee or learning more, the board has one of two trainings scheduled for this Tuesday at East Syracuse Minoa Central High School at 6:00 p.m. No sign-up is required.

Learn more about the Syracuse chapter of the NYS Certified Football Officials by visiting their Facebook page.