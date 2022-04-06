SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –Our weather turns soggy and cool the rest of the week.

WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT:

Another round of widespread rain is expected Wednesday night into Thursday, as a slow-moving cold front moves in from the west.

THURSDAY:

An inch or more of rain is possible with this round of rain, and upwards of 2 inches is possible east of I-81. This rainfall may lead to a bit of localized flash flooding mainly south and east of Syracuse, but no widespread flooding is expected at this time.

Local rivers and streams will need to be monitored late in the week with successive rounds of rain, but at this point the greatest threat of flooding appears to be across Eastern NY where the heaviest rain looks to fall on Thursday.

Highs Thursday should be cooler with the rain and clouds. Highs should be within a few degrees of 50.

FRIDAY:

The rain tapers to showers Thursday night as the slow-moving cold front shifts to our east. The showers remain scattered into Friday and there should be some sun, too.

With more dry time and some sun we likely end up in the mid 50s, which is seasonable for this point in April.