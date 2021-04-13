Thursday’s brush fire in Constantia serves as reminder of NY burn ban

CONSTANTIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Each year New York State enacts a burn ban in spring. This year’s burn ban will go through May 14.

Last Thursday’s large brush fire in Constantia serves as a good reminder for residents why refraining from burning leaves, grass, and brush is so important.

The initial call to that fire quickly escalated and more than 27 agencies and over 100 personnel from 3 counties battled the fire for 8 hours.

“This has not been the only grass and brush fire in the county,” said Oswego County Fire Coordinator Don Forbes. “Fire departments have been responding to numerous calls across the area, with many incidents requiring multiple departments.”

“That means burning of leaves, grass, and brush is prohibited,” continued Forbes. “There are very few exceptions to this ban. Even if you think it’s okay to burn, don’t. It’s way too dry for open fires. Flames can spread rapidly and cause large amounts of damage. These calls stress the fire service manpower and take them out of service when they may be needed on more serious types of incidents such as structural fires.”

In Oswego County, fire departments have responded to more than 60 structural fires this year. Forbes is urging everyone to be careful when they dispose of fireplace or wood stove ashes, have a small camp-style fire, and use any equipment that could cause sparks or hot embers.

“Please do your part, be safe and obey the State’s Burn Ban,” he said.

Violations of the burn ban are subject to criminal and civil enforcement with a minimum fine of $500 for the first offense.