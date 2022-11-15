CANTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tick-borne diseases are continuing to rise in Central New York and St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is reminding New Yorkers to not ignore symptoms.

While tick season is heavy in the Spring and Summer, with shorter winters and warmer days overall, the changing climate patterns are likely to make tick seasons more severe.

Not only is Lyme Disease on the rise but also Anaplasmosis, Ehrlichiosis, and,

Babesiosis. In St. Lawrence County, Anaplasmosis is specifically on the rise.

In 2022 alone, there have been 62 reported cases of Tick-borne diseases which already exceeds the 52 cases reported in 2020. In 2021, there was an even higher total of 129 reported cases, showing the numbers are increasing.

More serious cases of Tick-borne diseases can occur due to a delay in diagnosis and treatment. The health department is reminding everyone that they can keep track of symptoms they are experiencing.

Symptoms include:

Fever

Chills

Severe headache

Malaise (general feeling of discomfort or illness)

Myalgia (muscle aches and pain)

Joint pain

Stiff neck

Gastrointestinal symptoms (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite)

Rash

Enlarged lymph nodes

Facial paralysis

If you have been experiencing any of the following symptoms for a long period of time then you may have a tick-borne illness and you should talk with your provider. If tick-borne diseases are ignored they can lead to long-term health problems.

If you found a tick on you, the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department advises you to remove the tick if it’s attached. First, use tweezers and grasp the tick as close to the surface of the skin as possible and pull upward with steady and even pressure. After removing the tick, clean the site and wash your hands with soap and water.

They also suggest you talk with your doctor as you may be eligible for preventative treatment.

In order to prevent a tick bite, the county health department suggests the following: