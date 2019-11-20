Tick prevention workshop being held Wednesday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mayor Ben Walsh has announced that a tick bite prevention workshop in coordination with the Onondaga County Health Department will be held Wednesday night.

At the workshop, you can learn about how to lessen your chance of tick bites, habitat management and types of ticks found throughout Central New York.

This all part of Syracuse’s tick and deer management plan. If you want ot learn more, the workshop is Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Atrium at City Hall Commons on East Washington Street.

