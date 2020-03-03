Ticket to Rock goes on sale Tuesday

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you can’t decide what rock concert to attend this summer, why not attend four?
The Ticket to Rock returns this year with ticket packages starting at just $69 and goes on sale at noon on Tuesday. Artists on the ticket include Breaking Benjamin, Disturbed, Megadeth, Lamb of God, and Slipknot.
Ticket to Rock lineup:
- Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot-May 30, 2020
- Megadeth with Lamb Of God -Jun 23, 2020
- Breaking Benjamin- Aug 1, 2020
- Disturbed- Aug 8, 2020
For ticket information, click here.
