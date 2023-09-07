SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Escape for a night on a magic carpet ride at the Landmark Theatre with Disney’s Aladdin the Broadway Musical, which arrives at the Landmark Theatre in November.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale Friday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and at the Landmark Box Office on 362 S Salina St in Syracuse.

Kids will discover a whole new world at the show which is adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” is brought to life in this musical.

“Aladdin’s journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage,” stated NAC Entertainment.

In Syracuse, Aladdin will play on the following dates:

Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling Broadway in Syracuse at 315-424-8210.