COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony September 8, 2021, will return to its standard seating format.

The 2021 Induction Ceremony on Sept. 8 will return to its standard, unticketed seating format, with tickets no longer required for lawn seating. (Photo: Parker Fish) https://t.co/tssB7vSUhD pic.twitter.com/Xlms3kg0oG — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) June 21, 2021

The decision comes in the wake of Governor Cuomo lifting COVID-19 restrictions last week.

The induction of Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Marvin Miller and Ted Simmons will be held on the grounds of the Cooperstown’s Clark Sports Center and will be broadcast live on MLB Network.

Tickets will not be required for the event’s free lawn seating area.