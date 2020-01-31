Tickets on sale for Thomas Rhett show

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tickets go on sale Friday for a big act coming to Central New York.
Tickets for Thomas Rhett go on sale at 10 a.m. and they start at $40.
Rhett will take the stage at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on June 11.
Click here for tickets.
