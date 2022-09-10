SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sir Elton John fans can still get their hands on tickets to see the legendary pop music icon at the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday night.

An additional 700 seats have opened due to the seating configuration.

Fans are urged to head over to Ticketmaster to purchase their tickets. As of Saturday, the cheapest seats available are $68.00 and the most expensive tickets are $276.15.

Since launching his first tour in 1970, Sir Elton John has secured one diamond, 32 platinum or multi-platinum, 21 gold albums, over 70 Top 40 hits, and sold more than 300 million records worldwide.

According to his official website, the singer is the most successful solo male artist in the history of the American charts and the most successful artist overall, behind only Madonna and the Beatles.

The “Tiny Dancer” singer received his Knighthood in 1998 from Queen Elizabeth II and will likely mention the Queen’s passing during his performance tonight.