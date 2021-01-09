TikTok video showing Onondaga County Sheriff’s vehicle leads to an investigation of those who made the video

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A TikTok video with an Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle has been quite the talk. Now, there’s an investigation.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office about it and they say it is one of their training grounds, and the vehicle is used as a training prop for their bomb squad.

The three individuals in the video, who the Sheriff’s Department say were trespassing, are being investigated.

At last check, the video has been removed from TikTok.

