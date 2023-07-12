BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kids who are involved in Tillie’s Touch, a charitable organization that provides opportunities for young people in Syracuse to succeed in athletics and education, had the chance to learn how to fish today, July 12.

Tillie’s Touch partnered with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and New York Power Authority (NYPA) to teach its members how to handle fish, cast rods, tie knots and more.

Organizers of the trip said it was able to give the kids an immersive outdoor experience, while also teaching them about the environment.

At the end of the session, each participant received their own pole, tackle box, scale and net.