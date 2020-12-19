Tillie’s Touch grants over 300 wishes during Holiday Wish Giveaway event

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Organizers at Tillie’s Touch went door-to-door Saturday morning, making holiday wishes come true every step of the way.

Tillie’s Touch, an organization designed to provide equipment to children so they can play sports, hosted their Holiday Wish Giveaway Saturday morning. 

Beginning at 10:30 a.m., organizers were joined by Santa Claus, and together, they visited and dropped gifts off to selected families throughout Central New York.

Tillie’s Touch plans to deliver gifts to more than 300 children in Central New York this holiday season.

Stay Connected