SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Saturday afternoon Tillie’s Touch hosted its annual fundraiser to support the school supply drive.

It featured a volleyball tournament, baskets to raffle off, and delicious food prepared by Trapper II Pizza Pub.

“This is our 11th year of the school supply giveaway,” President of Tillie’s Touch Dale Johnson said. “it’s quite an undertaking we have to raise enough funds to satisfy about 800 plus kids’ needs.”

Even though Tillie’s Touch is largely known for providing kids opportunities in athletics, their school supply drive is just as important.

“Sports and academics can go hand in hand,” Johnson said. “So, we want to prepare the kids properly to get the best shot or opportunity at an education.”

However, this year, supplying those school supplies is more important than ever. Not only are the prices of supplies rising but the availability is scarce as well.

“Just like anything school supplies are through the roof,” Johnson said. “And when families have to decide on you know rent, utilities, healthcare things of that nature, school supplies fall to the bottom of the list.”

But with this year’s fundraiser filling over 800 backpacks with school supplies, Johnson is hoping families in the Central New York community won’t have to worry.

He explained that many of the children they help live in poverty, so being able to help with something as simple as new school supplies can help set them up for success.

“Making a difference in a kid’s life even if it’s simple as handing off some school supplies to get them excited about that first day of school it’s so worth it.”