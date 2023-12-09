(SYRACUSE, N.Y.) — Tillie’s Touch hosted their “Soccer Bookworm Club” on Saturday morning, Dec. 9, for children in grades K-3.

The club lets kids do soccer training at the Tillie’s Touch facility in Syracuse’s Northside, and in between drills and games, they read books.

Tillie’s Touch focuses on trying to help kids become incredible students in the classroom and to break the cycle of poverty. They believe that education is the way to accomplish that and are using soccer to help accomplish that goal.

A recreational soccer program is also available for 4th-6th graders, where they receive awards for getting good grades in school.

