ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Country music superstar Tim McGraw will bring his Here on Earth Tour to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview this summer.
On Friday, July 10, McGraw will be joined by Midland and Ingrid Andress.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. and range from $34.50 to $104.25.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Up to two feet of snow and counting in the blizzard
- Where to watch: SU men’s basketball vs. UNC
- Tim McGraw to perform in CNY this summer
- News on the Go: 2/28/20
- Daily Pledge: Cicero Elementary, Kindergarten, Mrs. Rosen – February 28th
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App