‘Time Well Wasted’: Brad Paisley Zoom calls ‘superheroes’ at DeWitt Wegmans to say thank you

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Employees at Wegmans received a special surprise from a Country Music Star.

Sunday night, Brad Paisley jumped on a Zoom call with several Wegmans employees to thank them for all they do.

Jessica Smith, a Wegmans Employee, sent pictures of her and co-workers dressed up as superheros to Paisley. The County Music star has been asking people to text positive messages to him on social media.

In just a few hours on Sunday, Jessica and her co-workers went from fun photos to seeing the face of Brad Paisley.

“I was shocked at first. You hear it all the time especially with everything going on, more and more celebrities are giving out phone numbers. You never think you are going to get picked,” Jessica Smith said. “So I thought it was pretty amazing.”

On the call Paisley said “I love the idea of you dressing up as superheros because that is what you are.”

You can see highlights from the call in the post below.

