Timeline of Public Safety Committee’s department engagement at the Skyline released

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Public Safety Committee held a meeting on Monday to discuss issues Skyline Apartments. The committee heard a review from a number of departments about their interaction there including police, fire and codes.

Deputy Fire Chief Elton Davis said the department responds to various calls at Skyline on average 16 times a month. Davis said 59% of the calls were medical related. Other calls they often receive are elevator issues, people trapped in elevators, and malicious fire alarm pulling. The Codes Department declared the common areas unfit and as of April 11th there are 19 open violations.

Syracuse Police provide detail at the building. Deputy Chief Richard Trudell said police have made 11 arrests which includes 18 charges since they’ve increased their presence there. Trudell said, “More importantly or is equally important, We’re doing a lot of visitor checks, we’re challenging folks at the door making sure they have ID. We’ve done ejections and we’ve issued trespass notices.”

Kristen Smith of the Department of Law Corporation Counsel said that the counsel’s role is to work with the Code Enforcement Department. Smith said that in 2018 a petition was filed in State Supreme Court because the elevator was not in compliance. The city collected $5,000 as a penalty for the elevator.

A nuisance abatement hearing scheduled for May 10.