UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) — As the world watches the situation in Afghanistan unfold, The Center here in Utica is thinking about how this may impact central New York. The Center says they have no information on if or when the United States government will send refugees from Afghanistan to Utica, but they're ready to help if they do.

"This is what we do," said Shelly Callahan, the Center's executive director. "We're ready to receive folks. I look forward to really being able to do our part," she said.