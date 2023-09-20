MARIETTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fall is in the air, and if your autumn to-do list includes finding the perfect pumpkin, you’re in luck. Pumpkin season in Central New York is shaping up to squash all the rest.

Tim Leubner, owner of Tim’s Pumpkin Patch in Marietta, has had a love for pumpkins since he was just 15-years-old. His mother showed him how to grow them, and his dad helped him get started in 1986.

In his decades dedicated to the fall favorite, this season is one for the books.

“These are the ones you look forward to. These are the year’s we’re like ‘yeah! We did it! Everything worked out!’ So it’s the best when we finally get a decent year,” Leubner said.

There are over 70 varieties of pumpkins, and 35 acres to choose from at Tim’s. The summer’s weather was cool and wet, which helped the crop for this fall.

“We’ve had rain almost every other day it seemed like for a while but not a lot in this area, some places have gotten too much but we’ve gotten just the right amount which is something I’m very thankful for that,” Leubner said.

Leubner said it feels good to have good crop and allow people to get their money’s worth. His team works around the clock to ensure a successful season.

“This is my backyard, so when I see people come out here having fun I think ‘this is pretty cool. I like it’ you know, It’s pretty neat someone else can enjoy it. An orange pumpkin makes everybody happy right?” Leubner said.

Tim’s is open Sunday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. To learn more about them, click here.