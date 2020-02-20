Tipp Hill coffee shop set to open on Friday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tipperary Hill is finally getting a local coffee shop — Recess Coffee is now ready to open.
The coffee shop hosted its soft opening on Thursday and will officially open its doors on Friday at 7 a.m.
Recess Coffee will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week.
This location marks their third location in Syracuse. This shop is located on Milton Avenue.
They do not have their liquor license just yet, but the coffee will be ready to enjoy.
