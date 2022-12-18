SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tipperary Hill Community Center (THCC) partnered with Pavone’s Pizza to host its first annual holiday drive on Sunday, December 18 called: “Hope for the Holidays.”

The drive was hosted at the THCC on 201 Hamilton Street in Syracuse and lasted from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Credit: Tipperary Hill Community Center

At the drive, THCC provided a hot meal, coat and winter gear giveaway, Toy Drive, and a barber on site for those in need.

Additionally, uniform rental and services company, Cintas, provided the means for people to take showers in THCC facilities if they needed. The meal provided was spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread, dessert, and hot cocoa.

Nicole and Travis Doty run the community center and decided to host this event when they

saw how large the need was.

“During Eric Devendorf’s Turkey Drive last month, which was held here at center, there were so many people who came and needed help and there is never enough,” said Travis Doty. “People were asking for hot meals or if we knew where they could get one.”

The THCC is always accepting donations.

The items most in need include:

Toys

Coats, gloves, hats

Gift certificates to retail stores

You can drop off donations at any of the following convenient locations:

Pavone’s Pizzerias: Four Syracuse locations

Fayetteville Dodge: 6010 Galster Rd, East Syracuse,

Cortland Chrysler: 3878 West Rd, Cortland

Tipp Hill Community Center: 201 Hamilton St, Syracuse

Donations can also be made online on the Tipp Hill Community Website.