Tipperary Hill celebrates Green Beer Sunday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Green beer was flowing in Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill neighborhood on Sunday, as part of the annual Green Beer Sunday celebration marking the early kick off to Saint Patrick’s Day.

Each year thousands flock to Coleman’s Irish Pub to get into the St. Patrick’s spirit. The bar opened at 11 a.m. and it took some people an hour just to get in!

The annual tradition comes a few weeks before the Syracuse Saint Patrick’s Parade, the 39th annual parade steps off in Clinton Square on Saturday, March 14.

We’ll have live coverage of the parade starting at 12:00 p.m., on NewsChannel 9.

More from NewsChannel 9:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected