Tipperary Hill icon and pub owner, Peter Coleman, dies at age 84

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Peter Coleman, whose name and Irish pub are synonymous with the Tipperary Hill neighborhood of Syracuse, died Wednesday at the age of 84.

A spokesperson for the Coleman Family confirmed Peter’s passing to NewsChannel 9, adding that his death was after a brief illness.

Established in 1933 by his father, 18-year-old Peter Coleman joined the family business in 1955. After his father retired due to an illness, Peter managed the landmark until passing the responsibility to his son, Dennis, in 2012.

Ever after stepping back from day-to-day operations, Coleman never admitted retirement and remained the mascot for his business. He routinely led the festivities on Green Beer Sunday, a pre-St. Patrick’s Day tradition on Tipperary Hill.

At the annual event, held the last Sunday of February, Coleman would dress in traditional Irish garb with bearskin hat and help pour Green Beer from the keg attached to the tanker truck parked in front of the restaurant after a parade.









Coleman’s influence on the Irish Pub business or the Tipperary Hill community didn’t stop at one restaurant.

With a mission of keeping Tipperary Hill a high-quality neighborhood, Coleman continued to buy other properties.

The family spokesperson says he bought, renovated and manages more than 25 residential properties in the Tipperary Hill neighborhood.

Friends say Peter transformed many of his properties into “works of art that can easily be identified by neighbors as ‘one of Peter’s places.'”

Coleman spearheaded the Tipperary Hill Memorial Park, which features a monument of the Irish immigrant family that settled on Tipperary Hill at the green on top traffic light. At one point, he lobbied the city to demolish a house that had become an eyesore.

Peter Coleman’s legacy spread to other cities. His relatives opened the Dubliner Pub in Washington, D.C., which President Barack Obama visited on St. Patrick’s Day during his time in office.

In 2009, Peter was honored with a Crystal Ball Award from the Central New York Sales & Marketing Executives.

The Coleman Family has not yet announced plans for services.