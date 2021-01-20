Tipperary Hill to Capitol Hill: Rep. Katko will bring a Coleman to Biden’s Inauguration

Final preparations are made ahead of the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — Rep. John Katko is giving his only guest ticket to Joe Biden’s Inauguration to Gavin Coleman, the owner of an Irish pub on Capitol Hill.

Yes, that Coleman.

Gavin is the grandson of Peter Coleman, who founded Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub on Tipperary Hill. Coleman’s is currently owned by Peter Coleman’s son, Peter, uncle to Gavin.

In 1974, Peter’s brother and Gavin’s dad, opened a similar Irish pub just feet from the U.S. Capitol building, which has become a go-to spot for lawmakers and tourists alike.

In 2012, President Barack Obama visited the Dubliner on St. Patrick’s Day.

Gavin Coleman will be of the few guests to attend the Inauguration, which has been dramatically scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic and the security threats against the Capitol

As a member of Congress, John Katko was given a guest ticket.

Coleman says he was chosen not only for his Syracuse lineage, but to bring awareness to the struggles restaurant owners have had during the pandemic.