(WSYR-TV) — Sunday the Syracuse Mets expected one of its largest crowds of the season due to the Independence Day Celebration.

Along with the IronPigs visiting NBT Bank Stadium with the first pitch at 6:05 p.m., the “ZOOperstars” are set to entertain the children attending the game. Kids who attend can eat free before the Mets finish things off with their largest fireworks display of the season.

The Mets have a clear bag policy for all home games.

Fans are encouraged to buy their tickets in advance and to come early to avoid long lines. They also have some other tips:

Gates open early at 4:00 p.m. to allow more time for fans to enter NBT Bank Stadium before first pitch, and as a special treat, fans will have access to watch Lehigh Valley taking batting practice

Concession stands will stagger their openings. The Home Plate Stand, Dugout Bar, and Saranac Beer Cart will be open at 4:00 p.m., and the rest of stands will be fully operational by 5:30 p.m.

Adding two food locations and extra beer/soda and water locations to Salt City Deck to help serve the large crowd

Who Want Smoke BBQ – local vendor will set up on the Salt City Deck to serve their mouthwatering BBQ plates and specialty burgers along with water and soda

Salt City Taco's in-house taco location will also have loaded nachos, peanuts, soda, and water, in addition to beef, chicken, and veggie tacos will be on Salt City Deck.

Expanded Kids Eat Free locations – Kids 12 and under will receive vouchers as they do every Sunday for; (1) kids Hofmann hot dog, (1) Coca-Cola 12 oz. fountain drink, (1) bag of chips, and (1) Perry’s kids ice cream cup

Locations include Home Plate Grille (Main stand), Hofmann Stand on first-base side, two Hofmann Hot Dog Carts, and the Taste NY Cart. Ice Cream to be served at Scooch’s Scoops and auxiliary Ice Cream Cart by Scooch’s Scoops.

Every beer cart will also feature water and soda

Firework show to take place upon the conclusion of the game

Clear Bag Policy – be sure to review the Syracuse Mets Clear Bag policy in the attached graphic or visit syracusemets.com before you arrive!

Parking – it is $7 to park in Syracuse Mets parking lots and only credit or debit cards are accepted for parking. No cash payments for parking will be accepted.

Visit https://www.milb.com/syracuse/community/ballpark-a-z-guide for the ballpark A-Z guide for rules and policies for fans coming to games.