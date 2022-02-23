SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensifies overseas, so does the threat of cyber security attacks at home.

According to Steve Stasiukonis, managing partner of Secure Networks Inc. in Syracuse, threats are growing by the day.

“I’m sure right now there’s probably millions of attacks that are going on all over the world.” Steve Stasiukonis, Secure Networks Inc.

And he said hackers don’t discriminate.

“They don’t care if they’re a large, small, medium-size business or if they’re even a consumer, it doesn’t matter, there is a threat actor for everyone,” Stasiukonis said.

So how can you ensure your network is secure? Stasiukonis said the best way is to purchase anti-virus solutions software and pay for the updates.

“Threat actors know the limitations of the free versions, make sure you buy something,” he said.

Other helpful tips include:

Make sure your software on your phone or laptop is up to date

Be wary of suspicious emails or text messages- don’t click on any links

Ignore scam calls

Avoid passwords and use pass-phrases that are long, complex and not repeated over multiple platforms

Use multi-layer authentication softwares

Slow down and read the fine print of websites before entering in any password credentials

The bottom line? Do your due diligence, pay attention to detail, and don’t be so quick to give up your credentials.