Tips For Parents Teaching Kids At Home During COVID-19

Many parents across Central New York have taken on the role of teacher with schools forced to close because of the Coronavirus. With day to day changes happening by the minute, many moms, dads and caregivers are worried about how to properly teach their children.

Former Classroom Teacher and Play2Learn Owner Kelly Vincentini says that there is support out there. She offers great tips and tricks for you and your children that include free online resources and subscriptions.

Here are a few of Kelly’s favorite finds that offer free resources for children.

www.raz-kids.com is a great resource that allows children to listen and read independently. They can also record their voice to leveled texts.

www.openphysed.org offers great at home workouts for the whole family.

www.fluencyandfitness.com allows children to workout while you practice sight words and math facts.

www.k5learning.com provides worksheets to practice skills for grades k through 5.

www.brainpop.com is an excellent app that offers short animated cartoons about a wide range of topics for kids ages k through 12.

To learn more about how Play2Learn visit them online at Play2Learntot.com.