Tips for winterizing your home

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reminding Central New Yorkers there are simple ways to help you save money, stay safe, and keep warm.

Winterizing your home can be easy with a couple of steps. 

The CDC recommends:

  • Inspecting your chimney every year
  • Checking to see if smoke and carbon monoxide detectors work
  • Making sure walls and attics are well insulated
  • Caulking and weather-stripping doors and windows

