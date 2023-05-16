Culprit for the unseasonable chill

A potent Tuesday evening cold front out of Canada zipped through the region and is ushering in an unseasonably chilly air mass for the middle of the week. Yes, a few could see frost come Wednesday morning, especially around the Tug Hill/North Country, but most turn frosty Wednesday night into the start of Thursday across much of CNY, including the Syracuse area.

Much of CNY sees frost midweek

After a windy and chilly Wednesday with highs only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s, readings under a clear sky and light winds will plummet into the 20s and low 30s for many! This kind of chill will do damage to many flowers/plants and veggies if not protected. This is why the National Weather Service has issued advisories/warnings about frost/freeze conditions across much of the region.

What to use to protect plants

So be sure before going to bed Wednesday evening that you put a dry sheet/cloth/t-shirt on the vegetation, and if you are going to use plastic be sure to suspend the plastic up off the plants because if it gets wet the frost will burn right through it.

For larger plants you could use a garbage can, recycling bin or larger flowerpot.

Container/hanging plants should be brought into the garage or house.

If you do not protect your plants before going to bed Wednesday night, there’s a good chance your plant will at least be damaged, if not dead come Thursday morning. For more details on a warmup for the end of the week click here.