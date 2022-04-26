EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We all have old photos and videos stored away somewhere in our home; whether it’s in the attic or in the garage. If that’s the case, you might want to get them out soon and check on their condition before they fade away.

Sometimes old photos and home videos are the only memories we have left. But what many of us don’t realize is the way they are stored could impact our precious moments.

“Preservation is really a way of slowing down time, not have it go away entirely. Everything deteriorates overtime,” says Ryan Perry, Digital Collections Librarian, Central NY Library Resources Council.

So, how do we prevent that from happening or at least slow it down? Let’s start with photos.

“You want to keep your temperature as low as possible. Generally under 70 degrees and try to keep it stable as possible. So you don’t want to have things stored in a place where the temperature goes way up and way down,” says Perry.

Making sure the humidity is low, generally under 50 percent, if possible. Another tip, is keeping photos out of the light. This will prevent them from fading overtime.

“By in large, if you were to take your photographs in a box out of the sunlight without any adhesives or other materials in with them then that’s going to make a big difference,” says Perry.

So, what about storing your VHS or cassette tapes? A lot of the same things apply, like keeping them in a room with low temperature and in the dark.

Perry added, “You really do want to think about digitizing them or having them put on a DVD or something else so you can preserve them.”

Simply following these tips will help you keep your memories from fading away.

