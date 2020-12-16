Tips to avoid holiday hazards

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York Poison Center at Upstate Medical University is reminding people of common “holiday hazards” that could poison yourself or a loved one. Here are a few tips to prevent items meant to bring joy from causing injury instead:
- If you choose to gather together, keep suitcases, and purses out of reach of children and pets.
- Do not leave alcoholic drinks unattended. Even a small amount can be poisonous to a child.
- Find a safe place now for your medication or a family member’s medication. Make sure medicines are up, away, and out of sight of children.
- Mistletoe berries, Holly Berry and Jerusalem Cherry can be poisonous. If they are used in decorating, make sure children cannot reach them.
- Don’t leave tobacco products like cigarettes or vape pens in view of children. Even a small amount of vape juice can be toxic to a child. Just one cigarette (or butt) swallowed by a child could mean a trip to an ER.
- Have your heating system checked by a professional. Check the batteries in your carbon monoxide detectors.
- Combat food poisoning by keeping hot food hot and cold food cold. Refrigerate or freeze any perishable food within two hours.
- Wash your hands often and keep hand sanitizers out of the reach of children.
- Many children’s toys contain lithium button batteries (flat, coin-like batteries). If eaten, they can get stuck in the throat or stomach and cause a blockage or serious burns.
View the video created by the New York Poison Center at Upstate Medical University below:
