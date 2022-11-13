SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – With Thanksgiving just around the corner, many locals are feeling the impact of inflation. With many stores attempting to ease the inflation prices, it appears to be difficult for locals to gobble up those deals due to the long-term inflation that has been robbing locals of money for almost a year.

The good news is that there is a way to get around that fight or flight Thanksgiving day anxiety!

Many generations have handed down the tradition of one person making the entire Thanksgiving meal for their family; no matter the size.

Let’s put the tradition to rest.

The idea of inflation impacting the United States before the holidays is anything but enticing, but the idea of sharing the weight of the holidays seems to be the new fresh take.

Below are some ways you can help out this Thanksgiving.

1.) Bring a dish to pass around!

One easy way you can help out is to bring your own dish.

This idea will help everyone share the workload and will help to save money.

Not only will you have plenty of food to serve around on Turkey Day, but you will have plenty of leftovers for you and your guests!

2.) Think of cheap food substitution

Obviously, nobody wants to give up turkey as the main dish, but this year it may not be a bad idea.

For those who have big families, you may be looking to spend at least $40 for a single turkey plus all of the other Thanksgiving staple foods such as potatoes, squash, stuffing, and more.

Choosing a cheaper food option could be critical this Thanksgiving, instead of getting a turkey, you could try chicken or ham. Although the anterior options may still be expensive, those who choose to buy an 8-13 lb. ham instead of a turkey could be saving up to $10.

Another idea is to buy premade items instead of purchasing things to make homemade items.

Although everyone loves homemade food such as stuffing, the idea of getting boxed stuffing certainly isn’t a bad one.

Making small substitutions can help you to save money during the holidays, especially with Christmas right around the corner.

3.) Take the family out to dinner

If the thought of preparing an entire Thanksgiving feast is too much to stomach, fear not: Plenty of national restaurant chains and retailers are selling heat-and-serve options that barely require any prep work. (Getty Images)

Although everyone loves to get the family together for the holidays, it may not be a bad idea to head out to a restaurant this Thanksgiving.

This idea is certainly a last-resort option, but it may save you money in the long run.

Finding a restaurant to take your family to can save you time and energy, you won’t have to make dinner, and everyone can chip in when it comes to the bill.

4.) Limit your guests

If you really love Thanksgiving and want to wear something more than a simple shirt, consider an elaborate Thanksgiving suit, dress or costume to celebrate the occasion.

Many families try to invite everyone close to them to their Thanksgiving dinner, however, this year you may want to limit that guest list.

Friends, cousins, and distant relatives, you don’t need to go above and beyond when it comes to the guest list.

More food means more money so limiting your guest list can help you save on the grocery bill this Thanksgiving.

Many relatives and friends usually have other places they can go during the holidays and should fully understand the inflation crisis happening. Therefore, the idea of turning guests down should not be looked down on during the holiday season.