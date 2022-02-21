SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As tensions continue to escalate in Ukraine, gas prices at home are on the rise. According to AAA, the average gallon of gas in Syracuse Monday morning was $3.71, a seven-cent increase from last week.

“Definitely not a fan cause driving every day up here to the city, I live down in Phoenix so driving every single day it’s $200 bucks a week especially in this thing,” driver Adam Hahn said of his truck.

He carpools to work with his friend to try and save money, but it’s about $120 to fill his tank.

For driver Bobby Love, seeing gas prices fluctuate isn’t anything new.

“I feel like it would be nicer if they were lower, but that’s okay you know things go up and things go down and there’s a lot of things affecting it,” Love said.

While gas prices are out of our control there are some ways to manage how often you’re filling your tank.

Check your tire pressure. Fluctuating temperatures can cause your tires to lose air quicker and make your car exert more gas.

Ditch the remote start. Getting into a toasty car is nice but letting it run is a waste of gas and money.

Go the speed limit. Use cruise control to help keep your speed consistent and save energy.

Other ways include becoming a member at places like BJ’s or Tops that offer discounts on gas or using smartphone apps like GasBuddy to find the lowest price in your area.