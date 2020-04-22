Tips To Keep Your Vehicle Working Well From East Syracuse Chevrolet

Social distancing and ‘Stay At Home’ orders are keeping people off the roads but East Syracuse Chevrolet says that it’s important for all drivers to keep their vehicles up and running smoothly.

As an essential business, East Syracuse Chevrolet is open. Service Director and Customer Experience Manager Christopher Detor says that they have taken preventative measures to protect staff and customers that visit. East Syracuse Chevrolet is seeing a spike in people coming in with dead batteries. He advises that drivers should be sure to run their vehicle to avoid the issue and should keep up with routine oil changes. Checking your tire pressure and ensuring that your vehicle is up to date in terms of recalls is also important, he adds.

East Syracuse Chevrolet is open and is accepting appointments for service. And even though their showroom is closed, you can still buy or lease a vehicle and have it delivered to you.

