NEW YORK (WWTI) – The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and the New York State Department of Health are reminding residents who are cooking meals for family and friends this holiday season to take proper food safety precautions to prevent foodborne illnesses.

The Thanksgiving meal is the largest meal cooked all year, for most families, which can be a contributor to mistakes that could cause foodborne illness. The Departments urge consumers to become familiar with the following five food safety Thanksgiving tips.

Tip 1: Don’t wash the turkey:

According to a survey by the FDA, 68% of people believe the turkey should be washed before cooking it; however, this is not recommended. Washing the turkey can cause bacteria to spread up to three feet away because the water will splash onto clean counters, cutting boards, sink handles, etc. It’s recommended to cook the turkey until the inner temperature is at least 165°F, by either baking, broiling, boiling, frying or grilling. This high temperature is needed to kill any bacteria that may be present; washing meat and poultry is not necessary.

Tip 2: Use the refrigerator, the cold-water method, or the microwave to defrost a frozen turkey:

There are three safe ways to defrost a turkey:

In the refrigerator;

In cold water; and

In the microwave oven.

the safest method is in the refrigerator because the turkey will defrost at a consistent, safe temperature. It takes 24 hours for every five pounds of weight for a turkey to thaw in the refrigerator. To thaw in cold water, submerge the frozen turkey in its original wrapper in cold tap water, changing the water every 30 minutes. For instructions on microwave defrosting, refer to the microwave’s owner’s manual. Cold water and microwave thawing can also be used if the turkey does not entirely defrost in the refrigerator.

Tip 3: Use a meat thermometer:

The only way to determine if a turkey is cooked to the proper temperature is to check its internal temperature with a food thermometer.

A whole turkey should be checked in three locations:

The innermost part of the thigh;

The innermost part of the wing; and

The thickest part of the breast.

The thermometer should register at least 165°F in all three of these places.

Tip 4: Don’t store food outside, even if it’s cold:

Storing food outside is not food-safe, for several reasons. Animals can get into food stored outside, consuming it or contaminating it and a plastic food storage container in the sun can heat up and climb into the “danger zone,” above 40°F, allowing bacteria to grow. The best way to keep extra food at a safe temperature, below 40°F, is in a refrigerator or in a cooler with ice.

Tip 5: Turkey leftovers are good in the refrigerator for up to four days:

Cut the turkey off the bone and refrigerate it within two hours of the turkey coming out of the oven. Turkey leftovers can last for four days in the refrigerator. If the leftovers won’t be used right away, they should be packed into freezer bags or airtight containers and frozen. For best quality, use leftover turkey within four months; however, the leftovers will still be safe after the four months, but it can dry out or lose flavor.

Making food safety part of the Thanksgiving meal tradition ensures safety from food-borne illness. Additional food safety tips are available by contacting the Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Safety Division to request to speak to a food safety expert or read the New York State Department of Health’s guidelines.