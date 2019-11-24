‘Tis the season, Camillus Optimists preparing for annual Christmas tree sale

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – ‘Tis the season to count your blessings and give back.

The Camillus Optimists set up for their annual Christmas tree sale, a way for the organization to carry out its mission by providing for the youth.

The leader behind it all is Pat Lisi, the group’s Chairman.

“Pat is just an incredible person, one of the longest-standing members of the club, first of all. He’s had this project as the project lead for years. We always joke because this is Pat’s railroad and it runs the way Pat wants to run it,” said Chris Jones, President of the Camillus Optimists.

Pat Lisi may be a familiar name for some. He’s been the Chairman and leader of the Christmas tree fundraiser for 25 years.

“I do what I do because I enjoy it,” said Lisi.

The tree stands at the Camillus Town Hall will be filled on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, with 640 trees from the Mountain Ash Farms, just an 1.5 hour drive south of Rochester.

The West Genesee High School varsity hockey team will help the Optimists unload the trees and get them ready to be sold.

This one sale raises money for an entire year. All of the money goes toward helping Camillus youth programs and activities.

“You can buy a tree lots of different places and so what sets our trees apart from anybody else is really, is if you were to go to one of the big box retailers, you can buy a cheaper tree, but in Camillus, you’re not going to buy a tree that does more for the town of Camillus than the tree that you buy right here,” said Jones.

For the Optimists, it’s more than just a fundraiser.

15-year-old, RJ Irving is a freshman at West Genesee High School and an active volunteer with the Optimists.

“Well, giving back is important to me because people give to you and you give back to them,” says Irving.

“For me, that’s the reward. Knowing that I live in a better place because there are people around here that care about making it better,” said Jones.

After 25 years of serving the town of Camillus, it’s even more special for Lisi. The Optimists even dedicated their office trailer to him, naming it “Lisi’s Lodge.”





“It makes me happy that there’s a lot of support here. People know what we’re about, and it just makes me feel good that they’re staying involved. They’re supporting our program,” said Lisi.

If you’re interested in purchasing your tree from the Camillus Optimists this year, the sale begins on Friday at the Camillus Town Hall, the day after Thanksgiving.

It’ll be open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. until all 640 trees are sold.

