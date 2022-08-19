SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Emergency responders… they’re our everyday heroes. But, there’s a dire need for more of them and you have the opportunity to become one yourself!

They’re always ready to put their lives at risk for someone else.

“We can stop the bleeding. We do cardiac arrest, we save lives, we deliver babies,” says David Shalala, EMT Instructor, TLC Ambulance.

We’re talking about being an EMT. It’s a fast pace and intense job. But also very rewarding.

“To be able to see almost instant what our results are. So we fix them and we can see that they start to get better right off the bat,” says Shalala.

You can see those results for yourself through TLC’s Ambulance EMT to Employee Program. Students will get paid and receive benefits while training to become an EMT.

“The design of it is to hire people with no experience who want to get into the medical field to learn how to become an EMT,” says Shalala.

From taking care of patients to driving an ambulance. Students will learn it all through the EMT to Employee program.

“The goal is at the end of this eight-week program that they will be able to go right onto the road once they pass their New York State exam,” says Shalala.

They’ll be guaranteed a job for at least two years, working in both their Syracuse and Cortland locations.

“We’re looking for somewhere between 10 to 15 employees that we will get out of this whole program,” says Shalala.

Like many industries, TLC Ambulance is currently facing a staffing shortage. The company is hoping this program will help fill that gap.

TLC Ambulance will be holding an open house on September 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Nedrow Fire Station. TLC will be interviewing applicants and answering questions about the program. If you’re not able to make the open house, click here.

The program starts on Monday, September 26 and runs until Thursday, November 17.