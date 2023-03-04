SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Area Music Awards had a family reunion of sorts, last night, March 2, upstairs at the Dinosaur, as they inducted this year’s class of Hall of Famers.

Larry Hoyt is a singer/songwriter and host of WAER’s acoustic showcase “Common Threads” for over 25 years.

“On my radio shows, I play artists from right here in Central New York. And that means a great deal to these artists,” said Hoyt.

Carolyn Kelly came out of the church choir to succeed her mentor, local blues legend, the late Roosevelt Dean.

“I am so grateful that they thought of me. I just love to sing. Singing is my gift. It’s an honor to be honored,” said Kelly.

Kevin Dorsey had been teaching music more than 20 years when Covid sent him home, and forced him to find a new way to connect with students. “Mr. Dorsey’s Music World” on YouTube, inspired classes as far away as Mississippi.

“As the first honoree from the Syracuse City School District, I hope it shines a light on the work that my amazing colleagues do in the Fine Arts Department,” said Dorsey.

Doug Thaler was a musician with Ronnie Dio in Cortland, before managing monster acts like Motley Crue and Bon Jovi.

And the late Irving Kaufman left the streets of Syracuse to become one of the most prolific early recording artists in the nation. His career stretched from 1914 to 1974.

Tonight, March 3, at the Palace, they’ll award Syracuse Area Music Awards in 14 recording categories plus four People’s Choice Awards.

And this year, tallying on-line brought more than 242-thousand votes for the People’s Choice. It’s going to be a great night tonight at the Eastwood Palace.