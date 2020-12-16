To catch a Grinch! How sleuthing helped DeWitt family get sentimental Christmas decorations back home

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Christmas decorations that were swiped from a DeWitt family’s front yard have been located and returned.

The decorations had been handmade for the family’s child, so they had taken it pretty hard.

So they took to social media and posted photographs of the stolen Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse and Christmas tree.

To their delight, an alert citizen in Syracuse spotted all three!

DeWitt Police were called to the scene. There was no sign of the thief, but the family is just happy to have their decorations back.

And the case of a real life Grinch? DeWitt Police still hope to crack.

If you have any information about who stole these decorations, contact the DeWitt Police Department by email at tips@townofdewitt.com.