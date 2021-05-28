To have a parade or not to have a parade: That is the question for communities this Memorial Day

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Now three years old, Meryl Toukatly was only one the last time she saw the Village of Liverpool’s Memorial Day Parade pass by her front yard.

She was too young to remember the parade in 2019. Due to the pandemic, it was cancelled in 2020, and then again this year.

NewsChannel 9 couldn’t track down the people in charge of the annual event on Friday, but the village clerk said they didn’t want to make a commitment to something months in advance without knowing what the status of the pandemic would be in May.

Just 10 miles away, leaders in the Village of North Syracuse had a different gut feeling.

“They said we want to have a parade,” Director of Parks and Recreation Tony Burkinshaw recalls for NewsChannel 9. “I wanted to make sure they were ready for that. There are people against it and people for it.”

With the support of village trustees, the Department of Parks and Recreation scheduled the parade. In the months since, loosening restrictions have worked in the village’s favor.

While restrictions on the village’s ability to host events are mostly gone, the parade can’t be completely normal.

Burkinshaw says, “Everybody should come out and enjoy the parade, but realize the pandemic is not over. If you haven’t been vaccinated, please be prepared, have your mask, have your distancing.”

The most significant change to this year’s parade in North Syracuse was not caused by the pandemic.

Like normal, it will start at Lonergan Park and end at the Veterans Memorial Park, but because of construction on Route 11, the parade route will follow the parallel South Bay Road instead.