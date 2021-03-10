Today is the warmest day of 2021 so far and first time we’ve felt 60°+ in months!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

With Syracuse reaching at least 60 degrees already as of noon it makes it not only the warmest day of the year so far but the first time we’ve cracked 60 degrees in 2021!

By recent climate standards, however, this is a rather late arrival of 60-degree weather.

Over the last 30 years the average first date of 60 degrees is February 11th so we are about a month behind.

The earliest in the year we’ve seen a temperature of 60 is just after the New Year, January 3rd, in 2004.

Although today was the warmest day of the year, it was not a record high. That remains 67 F set on this date in 1977.

Unfortunately for Central New York, this warmth is not a sign of the arrival of Spring. Temperatures slip back in the 30s for this upcoming weekend.