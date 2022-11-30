SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The city of Syracuse, with Onondaga County and New York State will be hosting an open house on Wednesday, November 30 for the community to view and share thoughts on proposals to revitalize Onondaga Lake as well as the Lakefront and Inner Harbor areas.

Anyone with an interest in the city of Syracuse’s waterfront, including residents, businesses, and property owners is encouraged to attend the open house on November 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Aloft Hotel in the Inner Harbor.

According to the city of Syracuse’s Mayor’s office, proposed community projects are intended to support natural resource protection, enhance waterfront access for pedestrians, improve interconnectivity and transportation options, and provide economic revitalization opportunities.

New York State, Onondaga County and the city of Syracuse are all in the process of developing a Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP).

“An LWRP is a comprehensive approach to re-imagining the City’s waterfront in which the public can advance community planning from vision to implementation,” said the Mayor’s office. “Projects selected for the LWRP will enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors, preserve and protect the environment, encourage economic investment, and seamlessly integrate into the fabric of our city. The community is encouraged to attend and provide feedback on these proposed projects for the Lakefront.”

The area included in the Syracuse Waterfront Revitalization Area (WRA) includes along Onondaga Lake, Onondaga Creek, and the Inner Harbor (generally between I-690 and I-81.)

The Mayor’s office states that the key landmarks and destinations within the WRA include NBT Stadium, Destiny USA, CNY Regional Market, Onondaga Creekwalk, Empire State Trail and Look the Lake Trail, and Inner Harbor Amphitheater.

The preparation of LWRP will be a 12-18 month process. It will involve a planning document encompassing a community-driven vision for revitalization and specific projects and policies to successfully realize key opportunities.

According to the Mayor’s office, benefits of an LWRP include: providing clear direction for appropriate waterfront development; increasing opportunities to obtain public and private funding for future projects; establishing long-term partnerships between multiple levels of government; and aligning local, state and federal actions.

You can visit their website for more information about upcoming meetings and stay informed on the process.