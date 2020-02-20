Toggenburg Mountain preparing for busy weekend; making snow any chance they get

FABIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Despite the round of Lake Effect snow that parts of Central New York saw, people were still at Toggenburg Mountain in Fabius.

In the overnight and early morning hours, you’ll find several snow makers grazing along Toggenburg Mountain.

“It’s weather patterns, it’s just changing temperatures and doing what we can with what Mother Nature provides us,” said Eric Waite, the operations manager at Toggenburh Mountain.

Mother Nature isn’t always consistent, something that Waite knows all too well after spending more than 20 years on these slopes.

Since the temperatures have varied quite a bit this winter, they can’t do without the added layers of man-made snow.

“Generally, it gets our customer base in the mood to ski,” said Waite. “So, the more snow, the merrier.”

Toggenburg has been making snow since before Thanksgiving and right now, they have around three to six feet on the ground.

They also have nearly 300 snow guns and will continue to use them for as long as they can.

“This will monitor the temperatures and at a certain temperature, once we set the parameters, once it senses some line pressure, this gun will turn itself on and start making snow,” said Waite.

The technology they’re using to get the job done is getting smarter. Something those at Toggenburg said they didn’t have to rely on as much decades ago.

They said that Central New York’s winter just isn’t as severe as it used to be and they are learning to adapt.

“One foot of snow grooms down to one inch,” said Drew Broderick, the vice president of sales and marketing at Toggenburg and Greek Peak. “So, there’s a lot of snow making that we have to make during the course of the season to get through the end of the season, which can be end of March and sometimes into April.”

A dream for ski lovers, which is why they will keep the machines running just in case.

NewsChannel 9 was told that the week of President’s Day is the second busiest time of the year for those at Toggenburg and Greek Peak.

The first busiest week? The week of Christmas!

