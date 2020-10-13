Tollbooths to close in November as Thruway finishes installation of cashless technology

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While an exact date hasn’t been shared, the State Thruway Authority confirms to NewsChannel 9 that its cashless tolling system will be activated statewide in November.
Until now, the state had only committed to a deadline of the end of the year.
It literally takes the flip of a switch to activate the system from Buffalo to New York City.
At that time, traffic will be detected by metal gantries that have been installed along the ramps and highway.
“The equipment that we’re installing is the most modern technology that exists on the planet today,” State Thruway Authority Executive Director and former Mayor of Syracuse Matt Driscoll tells NewsChannel 9.
A combination of cameras and sensors hanging above and installed below will detect the type of vehicle and capture its license plate information.
Drivers without an E-ZPass will get a toll bill in the mail, using the address associated with their vehicle registration.
The state is encouraging customers to sign up for E-ZPass, which already offers discounted tolls.
Cash will no longer be accepted, removing the need for toll collectors and the classic toll plazas.
The executive director touts benefits to the environment because traffic won’t be idling. He says the transition from non-Thruway roads to the Thruway will be “seamless.”
The speed will be based on the design of each interchange or on-ramp.
Nearly 1,500 toll collectors will either transfer jobs within the state, retire or go elsewhere. The Thruway Authority claims it’s given them plenty of time and resources to help their personal transition or furthering education including paid-for civil service exams, commercial driver’s license training and tuition reimbursement.
Driscoll calls the staff the “backbone” of the system since it opened 70 years ago.
Syracuse-area gantry locations
|GANTRY NAME
|LOCATION
|MILEPOST
|START DATE
|END DATE
|STATUS
|Exit 30 (Herkimer)
|Ramp
|219.70
|May
|July
|Completed
|Exit 31 (Utica)
|Ramp
|232.85
|May
|August
|Completed
|Exit 32 (Westmoreland)
|Ramp
|243.37
|May
|July
|Completed
|Exit 33 (Verona)
|Ramp
|252.71
|June
|August
|Completed
|Exit 34 (Canastota)
|Ramp
|261.50
|April
|September
|Completed
|Between Exits 34 and 34A
|Highway
|276.10
|April
|September
|Completed
|Between Exits 34A and 35
|Highway
|277.50
|September
|June
|Completed
|Between Exits 35 and 36
|Highway
|281.30
|September
|June
|Completed
|Between Exits 36 and 37
|Highway
|283.40
|September
|July
|Completed
|Exit 37 (Electronics Pkwy.)
|Ramp
|283.79
|June
|July
|Completed
|Exit 38 (Liverpool)
|Ramp
|285.95
|March
|July
|Completed
|Between Exits 38 and 39
|Highway
|288.80
|March
|July
|Completed
|Between Exits 39 and 40
|Highway
|294.60
|June
|September
|Completed
|Exit 40 (Weedsport)
|Ramp
|304.19
|June
|August
|Completed
|Exit 41 (Waterloo)
|Ramp
|320.41
|June
|August
|Completed
|Exit 42 (Geneva)
|Ramp
|327.10
|July
|August
|Completed
|Exit 43 (Palmyra)
|Ramp
|340.15
|July
|September
|Completed
