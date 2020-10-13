Tollbooths to close in November as Thruway finishes installation of cashless technology

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While an exact date hasn’t been shared, the State Thruway Authority confirms to NewsChannel 9 that its cashless tolling system will be activated statewide in November.

Until now, the state had only committed to a deadline of the end of the year.

It literally takes the flip of a switch to activate the system from Buffalo to New York City.

At that time, traffic will be detected by metal gantries that have been installed along the ramps and highway.

“The equipment that we’re installing is the most modern technology that exists on the planet today,” State Thruway Authority Executive Director and former Mayor of Syracuse Matt Driscoll tells NewsChannel 9.

A combination of cameras and sensors hanging above and installed below will detect the type of vehicle and capture its license plate information.

Drivers without an E-ZPass will get a toll bill in the mail, using the address associated with their vehicle registration.

The state is encouraging customers to sign up for E-ZPass, which already offers discounted tolls.

Cash will no longer be accepted, removing the need for toll collectors and the classic toll plazas.

The executive director touts benefits to the environment because traffic won’t be idling. He says the transition from non-Thruway roads to the Thruway will be “seamless.”

The speed will be based on the design of each interchange or on-ramp.

Nearly 1,500 toll collectors will either transfer jobs within the state, retire or go elsewhere. The Thruway Authority claims it’s given them plenty of time and resources to help their personal transition or furthering education including paid-for civil service exams, commercial driver’s license training and tuition reimbursement.

Driscoll calls the staff the “backbone” of the system since it opened 70 years ago.

Syracuse-area gantry locations

GANTRY NAMELOCATIONMILEPOSTSTART DATEEND DATESTATUS
Exit 30 (Herkimer)Ramp219.70MayJulyCompleted
Exit 31 (Utica)Ramp232.85MayAugustCompleted
Exit 32 (Westmoreland)Ramp243.37MayJulyCompleted
Exit 33 (Verona)Ramp252.71JuneAugustCompleted
Exit 34 (Canastota)Ramp261.50AprilSeptemberCompleted
Between Exits 34 and 34AHighway276.10AprilSeptemberCompleted
Between Exits 34A and 35Highway277.50SeptemberJuneCompleted
Between Exits 35 and 36Highway281.30SeptemberJuneCompleted
Between Exits 36 and 37Highway283.40SeptemberJulyCompleted
Exit 37 (Electronics Pkwy.)Ramp283.79JuneJulyCompleted
Exit 38 (Liverpool)Ramp285.95MarchJulyCompleted
Between Exits 38 and 39Highway288.80MarchJulyCompleted
Between Exits 39 and 40Highway294.60JuneSeptemberCompleted
Exit 40 (Weedsport)Ramp304.19JuneAugustCompleted
Exit 41 (Waterloo)Ramp320.41JuneAugustCompleted
Exit 42 (Geneva)Ramp327.10JulyAugustCompleted
Exit 43 (Palmyra)Ramp340.15JulySeptemberCompleted
Source: Thruway Authority

