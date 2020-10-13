Tollbooths to close in November as Thruway finishes installation of cashless technology

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While an exact date hasn’t been shared, the State Thruway Authority confirms to NewsChannel 9 that its cashless tolling system will be activated statewide in November.

Until now, the state had only committed to a deadline of the end of the year.

It literally takes the flip of a switch to activate the system from Buffalo to New York City.

At that time, traffic will be detected by metal gantries that have been installed along the ramps and highway.

“The equipment that we’re installing is the most modern technology that exists on the planet today,” State Thruway Authority Executive Director and former Mayor of Syracuse Matt Driscoll tells NewsChannel 9.

A combination of cameras and sensors hanging above and installed below will detect the type of vehicle and capture its license plate information.

Drivers without an E-ZPass will get a toll bill in the mail, using the address associated with their vehicle registration.

The state is encouraging customers to sign up for E-ZPass, which already offers discounted tolls.

Cash will no longer be accepted, removing the need for toll collectors and the classic toll plazas.

The executive director touts benefits to the environment because traffic won’t be idling. He says the transition from non-Thruway roads to the Thruway will be “seamless.”

The speed will be based on the design of each interchange or on-ramp.

Nearly 1,500 toll collectors will either transfer jobs within the state, retire or go elsewhere. The Thruway Authority claims it’s given them plenty of time and resources to help their personal transition or furthering education including paid-for civil service exams, commercial driver’s license training and tuition reimbursement.

Driscoll calls the staff the “backbone” of the system since it opened 70 years ago.

Syracuse-area gantry locations

GANTRY NAME LOCATION MILEPOST START DATE END DATE STATUS Exit 30 (Herkimer) Ramp 219.70 May July Completed Exit 31 (Utica) Ramp 232.85 May August Completed Exit 32 (Westmoreland) Ramp 243.37 May July Completed Exit 33 (Verona) Ramp 252.71 June August Completed Exit 34 (Canastota) Ramp 261.50 April September Completed Between Exits 34 and 34A Highway 276.10 April September Completed Between Exits 34A and 35 Highway 277.50 September June Completed Between Exits 35 and 36 Highway 281.30 September June Completed Between Exits 36 and 37 Highway 283.40 September July Completed Exit 37 (Electronics Pkwy.) Ramp 283.79 June July Completed Exit 38 (Liverpool) Ramp 285.95 March July Completed Between Exits 38 and 39 Highway 288.80 March July Completed Between Exits 39 and 40 Highway 294.60 June September Completed Exit 40 (Weedsport) Ramp 304.19 June August Completed Exit 41 (Waterloo) Ramp 320.41 June August Completed Exit 42 (Geneva) Ramp 327.10 July August Completed Exit 43 (Palmyra) Ramp 340.15 July September Completed Source: Thruway Authority

